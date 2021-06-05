CM Naveen mourn Noted Sambalpuri film artiste and ‘Sala Budha’ demise

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over demise of noted nonagenarian Sambalpuri film artiste and ‘Sala Budha’ fame Atal Bihari Panda passes away while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR in Burla; he was 92 and under treatment for septicemia

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of popular actor and playwright Atal Bihari Panda. Perfect acting in films like ‘Salabudha’, ‘Primitive Judgment’ will forever make him memorable. His demise is an irreparable loss to the Oriya art world. He also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished them well,” tweeted the Chief Minister.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also mourned demise of Bihari.

I am saddened and saddened to hear of the death of Atal Bihari Panda, a veteran artist from Odisha, especially from western Odisha. He has garnered spectacular acclaim by performing flawlessly in many famous Sambalpuri films. I pray for his soul rest in peach and express my condolences to the bereaved family,” tweeted Pradhan in Odia.