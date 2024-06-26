75th Hindi Sahitya Sammelan Concludes with Grand Open Session at Central University of Odisha

Koraput: The 75 national convention of Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, organized under the joint aegis of Hindi Sahitya Sammelan and Central University of Orissa, Koraput, was concluded on 25 June 2024 with an open session. The event began with a symposium on the theme “National Education Policy: Future Society,” chaired by Prof. Bharat Kumar Panda. In his address, Prof. Panda highlighted the National Education Policy’s focus on preserving India’s traditional knowledge, promoting education in mother tongues, enhancing educational quality, and fostering inclusive education. Notable speakers included Dr. Sushil Kumar Upadhyay, Shri Mohan Krishna Bhardwaj, Dr. Manohar Mayur Jamuna Devi, and Dr. Deepti Bokan.

In the open session, the Sahitya Vachak Shruti and Conference Samman awards were presented to recognize outstanding contributions to the Hindi language. Professor Hemraj Meena introduced the awardees and invited them to the stage. The distinguished honorees included Shri Manmohan Goyal, Shri Sushil Kumar Patra, Dr. Bhagwan Tripathi, Shri Charan Singh Meena, Dr. Chakradhar Pradhan, Dr. Manoj Kumar Singh, Professor Hemraj Meena, Dr. Manohar Mayur Jamuna Devi, Professor Ramkumar Mishra, Dr. Mali Patel Srinivasa Rao, Professor Vibhash Chandra Jha, Dr. Akhilesh Nigam Akhil, and Dr. Lokeshwar Prasad Sinha.

Shri Shesh Mani Pandey then announced Dr. Ajay Kumar Patnaik and Professor Chakradhar Tripathi as recipients of the prestigious ‘Sahitya Vachaspati’ award, the highest honor of the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan. He provided detailed introductions and invited Shri Kuntak Mishra, Prime Minister of the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, to present the awards to Dr. Patnaik and Prof. Tripathi. Dr. Patnaik reminisced about his student days and highlighted the national significance of the ‘Sahitya Vachaspati Samman’. He shared his journey from Ganjam to Allahabad, driven by his passion for Hindi.

Presiding over the open session, Professor Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha, delivered a stirring address, asserting that Hindi plays a crucial role in uniting the nation. He urged the people of Hindi-speaking regions to act as cultural coordinators and embrace other Indian languages and cultures.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Professor Ramkishore Sharma, Literature Minister of Hindi Sahitya Sammelan. He expressed gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Finance Officer, Security Officer, Public Relations Officer, and all Hindi enthusiasts from across India for their cooperation, warm hospitality, and respect. The ceremony ended with the national anthem, a heartfelt tribute to the nation.