Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Lok Sabha Speaker’s condemnation of Emergency

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today lauded the Honourable Lok Sabha Speaker for strongly condemning the emergency and the ensuing excess committed.

Shri Modi in a post on X wrote:

“I am glad that the Honourable Speaker strongly condemned the Emergency, highlighted the excesses committed during that time and also mentioned the manner in which democracy was strangled. It was also a wonderful gesture to stand in silence in honour of all those who suffered during those days.

The Emergency was imposed 50 years ago but it is important for today’s youth to know about it because it remains a fitting example of what happens when the Constitution is trampled over, public opinion is stifled and institutions are destroyed. The happenings during the Emergency exemplified what a dictatorship looks like.”