72nd Republic Day celebration at IFFCO Paradeep Unit

Paradeep: The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated at IFFCO Paradeep Unit, on 26th January 2021 as per Govt. COVID-19 guidelines with restricted participation. On this occasion, the Chief Guest Sh K.J.Patel, Executive Director of the Unit, hoisted the National Flag, accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and salute by squad of security personnel. This was followed by speech by Chief Guest highlighted that, IFFCO Ranked No-1 Cooperative in the world amongst Top 300 Cooperatives, wherein he conveyed the heartiest greetings to all employees, dependents and all stakeholder on this occasion and applauded the colossal efforts put in by all towards Covid-19 prevention compliance by all in plant & township, achieving all time record of Production, Dispatches, Bagging, conferred various Safety and Environment Awards and several other milestones, inspite of prevailing pandemic situation. Only senior officials and President & General Secretary of IFFCO Employee’s Union and IFFCO Officer’s Association witnessed the celebration.

