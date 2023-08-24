EntertainmentNationalTop News

69th National Film Awards: ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Mimi’, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ bring honours to actors

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon have won the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards for their performances in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Mimi’ respectively. Tollywood star Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor honour for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

With 280 films across 28 languages were in competition for various awards, the event was held by the jury at the National Media Centre here.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.