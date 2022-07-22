6,742 mn USD Indian textiles & apparel export achieved in April-May 2022 which was 6,305 mn USD in April-May 2021

New Delhi : The details of Indian textiles & apparel export during the last five years including the current year are as follows:

(USD mn)

Commodity 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Apr-May 2021 Apr-May 2022 India’s textiles & apparel export 35,723 36,558 33,379 29,877 42,345 6,305 6,742

Government has been supporting textile sector by following schemes/ programs aimed at increasing competitiveness of Indian textile exports:

Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS): The scheme was in operation from 01.04.2015 till 31.12.2020 for exports made from India (including textiles products) with an objective to offset infrastructural inefficiencies and associated costs involved in exporting goods/ products which were produced/ manufactured in India. To promote the textile exports, Government announced a Special Package for garments and made-ups sectors. The package offered Rebate of State Levies (RoSL), labour law reforms, additional incentives under Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (ATUFS) and relaxation of Section 80JJAA of Income Tax Act. ATUFS was launched in January 2016 with an outlay of Rs 17,822 crore upto 2021-22. The objective of the scheme was to facilitate augmenting of investment, productivity, quality, employment, exports along with import substitution in textile industry and also to indirectly promote investment in textile machinery manufacturing. The RoSL scheme was replaced by Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme w.e.f 7th March 2019 in order to make textiles products cost competitive. Government extended continuation of RoSCTL on exports of Apparel/Garments (Chapters-61 & 62) and Made-ups (Chapter-63) till 31st March 2024. The other textiles products (excluding Chapter 61, 62 and 63) which are not covered under the RoSCTL are covered under Remissions of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) along with other products. To promote production of MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Products of Technical Textiles in the country, the Government has approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles. The selected companies will be eligible to get incentives on achieving the threshold investment and threshold/ incremental turnover. The Scheme has two parts: Part-1 & Part-2. Under Scheme Part-1, 15% incentive will be provided on attaining required turnover in Year-1. Under Scheme Part-2, 11% incentive will be provided on attaining required turnover in Year-1. Incentive will be reduced by 1% every year from Year-2 onward till the Year-5 under both parts of the Scheme. In addition, Government has approved setting up of 7 (seven) PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks in Greenfield/ Brownfield sites to develop world class infrastructure including plug and play facility. There is provision for incentivizing manufacturing units for setting up early in PM MITRA Parks.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.