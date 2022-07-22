New Delhi : Under the National Legal Services Authority (Legal Services Clinics) Regulations, 2011, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), UT Chandigarh in association with Chandigarh State Aids Control Society and Association of Professional Social Workers & Development Practitioners (APSWDP), has opened a Legal Services Clinic, exclusively to provide legal services to transgender community, which is named as ‘Samta Nyay Kendra’.

The objective of this Kendra is to provide counselling and help the transgenders in redressal of their legal grievances. For this purpose, Panel Lawyers and Para Legal Volunteers are deputed on need-based assignments by the DLSA. The effort is to provide legal services through the Para Legal Volunteers from within members of the transgender community in an inclusive atmosphere. The said Kendra is also spreading legal awareness regarding various rights and entitlements of the transgender persons. Apart from Chandigarh, five such exclusive Legal Services Clinics have also been set up at locations having predominant transgender community in five districts of Tamil Nadu namely Namakkal, Tiruvallur, Tirunelveli, Madurai and Thanjavur. The details of transgenders benefitted by services of these clinics during June 2021 to June 2022 are as under.

S.No. State/UT District Number of Beneficiaries 1 Chandigarh Chandigarh 265 2 Tamil Nadu Namakkal 174 3 Tiruvallur 522 4 Tirunelveli 243 5 Madurai 143 6 Thanjavur 198 Total 1,545

This information was given by the Minister for Law and Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.