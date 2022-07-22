6 AIIMS fully functional, 16 other institutions in advanced stages of completion, says Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

New Delhi : Setting up of 22 new AIIMS has been approved under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), 6 of which at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) are fully functional. State/UT-wise details of remaining 16 AIIMS, including details of funds sanctioned, funds released, the present status and timelines for completion is at Annexure.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today

Annexure

Status of 16 new AIIMS under PMSSY