6 AIIMS fully functional, 16 other institutions in advanced stages of completion, says Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

New Delhi : Setting up of 22 new AIIMS has been approved under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), 6 of which at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) are fully functional. State/UT-wise details of remaining 16 AIIMS, including details of funds sanctioned, funds released, the present status and timelines for completion is at Annexure.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today

Annexure

Status of 16 new AIIMS under PMSSY

S.No. State/UT Location of AIIMS Funds sanctioned (Rs. Crore) Funds released so far (Rs. Crore) Timelines for completion Progress made so far
Andhra Pradesh AIIMS, Mangalagiri 1618 1137.92 August, 2022
  • Progress of construction work:
    • Phase I – OPD Block & Residential Complex: Completed
    • Phase II – Hospital and Academic Campus: 99%
  • MBBS classes commenced from academic year 2018-19.
  • OPD services operationalised since 12.3.2019.
Assam AIIMS,

Guwahati

 1123 645.69 October, 2022
  • Progress of construction work –  70.03%
  • MBBS classes commenced from academic year 2020-21 from a temporary campus.
Bihar AIIMS, Darbhanga 1264 0 48 months from date of handing over of encumbrance free land by State Government
  • Encumbrance free land has not been handed over by State Govt.
Gujarat AIIMS, Rajkot 1195 459.5 October, 2022
  • Progress of construction work – 37%.
  • MBBS classes commenced from academic year 2020-21 from a temporary campus.
  • OPD services operationalised with effect from 31-12-2021.
Haryana AIIMS, Manethi 1299 0 48 months from date of handing over of encumbrance free land by State Government
  • Encumbrance free land has not been handed over by State Govt.
Himachal

Pradesh

 AIIMS,

Bilaspur

 1471.04 1308.27 July, 2022
  • Progress of construction work – 97%.
  • MBBS classes commenced from academic year 2020-21.
  • OPD services operationalised with effect from 5-12-2021.
Jammu & Kashmir

 

 

 

 

 AIIMS, Vijaypur, Samba,

Jammu

 1661 875.68 January, 2023
  • Progress of construction work – 58%
  • MBBS classes commenced from academic year 2020-21 from a temporary campus.
AIIMS, Awantipora,

Kashmir

 1828 463.67 January, 2025
  • Progress of construction work – 18%.
Jharkhand AIIMS,

Deoghar

 1103 730.65 July, 2022
  • Progress of construction work – 85.5%.
  • MBBS classes commenced from academic year 2019-20 from a temporary campus.
  • OPD services operationalised with effect from 24-8-2021.
  • 250 bedded IPD operationalised since 12.7.2022.
Maharashtra AIIMS, Nagpur 1577 1174.05 July, 2022
  • Progress of construction work: 100%
  • MBBS classes commenced from academic year 2018-19.
  • OPD services operationalised since 9.9.2019.
Punjab AIIMS, Bathinda 925 748.7 July, 2022
  • Progress of construction work – 100%.
  • MBBS classes commenced from academic year 2019-20.
  • OPD services operationalised since 25.12.2019.
Tamil Nadu AIIMS, Madurai 1977.8 12.35 October, 2026
  • 92% Pre-investment work completed.
  • Loan agreement signed between Govt. of India & Govt. of Japan.
  • Process to engage Project Management Consultant (PMC) started.
  • MBBS classes commenced from academic year 2021-22 from a temporary campus.
Telangana AIIMS, Bibinagar 1028 29.28 January, 2025
  • Executing Agency for the main work appointed.
  • Tender for main construction work awarded.
  • MBBS classes commenced from academic year 2019-20.
  • OPD services operationalised since 2.6.2020.
Uttar Pradesh AIIMS,

Rae Bareli

 823 607.11 Completed
  • OPD & Residential block completed.
  • Medical College / Hospital completed
  • MBBS classes commenced from academic year 2019-20.
  • OPD services operationalised since 13.8.2018.
AIIMS,

Gorakhpur

 1011 851.72 Completed
  • Progress of construction work – 100%.
  • MBBS classes commenced from academic year 2019-20.
  • OPD services operationalised since 24.2.2019.
  • 300 bedded IPD operationalised since 7.12.2021.
West Bengal AIIMS, Kalyani 1754 1313.48 July, 2022
  • Progress of construction work: 100%
  • MBBS classes commenced from academic year 2019-20.
  • OPD services operationalised since 27.1.2021
