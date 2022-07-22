NTPC Team emerges as Champion in Asian Management Games 2022

New Delhi : The Asian Management Games 2022 conducted by MMA (Macau Management Association) and AIMA were organized through the Online Mode from 17th June to 21st July, 2022 where top teams from across Asia participated.

The Team from NTPC (SANGAM) Vindhyachal (representing India in the Competition) comprising Shri Al Mohammed Idris K S, Senior Manager (Operation), Shri. Senkguttuvan P J, Senior Manager (Operation) and Ms. Durga Sampath Kumar, Manager (C & I Maint), emerged as the Champions in the Asian Management Games 2022.

The team’s performance bears the testimony of NTPC’s people practices which not only build the capability of its employees but also provide platform to the employees for showcasing their skills and win laurels for the company.

This certainly is a matter of pride not only for NTPC but also for India!