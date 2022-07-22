Government has set one trillion dollars as the goal for digital economy ,says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi : The Government has set one trillion dollars as the goal for digital economy. Over the next coming years, India will emerge as one of the largest digitally connected and digitally enabled countries in the world. To help achieve this and to enhance digital adoption, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is focusing on providing digital literacy to the citizens across the country especially in the rural areas. In line with this, the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA) was approved by Union Cabinet in February 2017 with the approved budget outlay of Rs. 2351.38 crore, to usher in digital literacy in rural India with a target to cover 6 crore rural households (one person per household) across the country.

So far, a total of more than 6.15 crore candidates have been enrolled and 5.24 crore have been trained, out of which 3.89 crore candidates have been duly certified under the PMGDISHA Scheme. The State/UT-wise status of the PMGDISHA scheme is given at Annexure.

The PMGDISHA scheme is being implemented through CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle (CSC-SPV), incorporated under the Companies Act 1956, under the overall supervision of MeitY, with the collaboration of the State Governments and UT Administrations. To ensure that the benefits of the program flow to the rural India, a centralized Project Management Unit (PMU) has been put in place by CSC-SPV to provide the requisite infrastructure backbone, logistics, co-ordination support among various agencies and monitoring mechanisms to oversee the implementation of the Scheme right up to the Gram Panchayat level.

Under the scheme, digital literacy training to the beneficiaries is imparted through the select Common Service Centres (CSCs)/Training Centres that are operational at the Gram Panchayat Level. As per the Scheme guidelines, such training centre should have minimum of 3-5 Computers (Laptop or PC) with genuine/licensed software and minimum of one teaching faculty. So far, more than 4.13 lakh such Centres are approved under the PMGDISHA scheme.

Certification of the trained beneficiaries is carried out through online remotely proctored examination conducted by nationally recognized Certifying Agencies namely National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), ICT Academy, Haryana Knowledge Corporation Limited (HKCL) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC).

The PMGDISHA Scheme is funded as a Central Sector Scheme, hence, funds are not sanctioned and allocated to States/UTs. The targets under the scheme are expected to be achieved within the approved duration of the scheme i.e. upto 31st March, 2023.

Annexure

The State/UT-wise status of the PMGDISHA scheme as on date is given below:

S.N. State Registered Trained Certified 1 ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISL. 1,550 390 158 2 ANDHRA PRADESH 15,84,215 12,45,042 8,83,005 3 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 3,531 1,308 895 4 ASSAM 26,58,841 23,10,488 18,37,645 5 BIHAR 66,60,303 58,40,005 42,58,419 6 CHHATTISGARH 25,04,227 21,55,181 16,29,755 7 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI 2,491 1,150 669 8 DAMAN AND DIU 1,901 1,117 689 9 DELHI 3,486 2,733 2,163 10 GOA 28,192 20,733 14,388 11 GUJARAT 26,39,057 22,95,917 16,87,597 12 HARYANA 18,26,204 15,43,612 11,65,084 13 HIMACHAL PRADESH 4,22,256 3,15,586 2,27,895 14 JAMMU AND KASHMIR 6,16,904 4,57,421 3,31,936 15 JHARKHAND 23,28,404 18,76,190 13,69,503 16 KARNATAKA 10,90,231 8,34,513 5,46,482 17 KERALA 53,192 25,816 20,562 18 LAKSHADWEEP 109 35 – 19 MADHYA PRADESH 51,64,223 45,42,853 33,51,015 20 MAHARASHTRA 46,63,891 38,75,815 27,81,454 21 MANIPUR 12,149 7,126 4,399 22 MEGHALAYA 1,42,079 96,316 63,758 23 MIZORAM 19,914 14,684 7,280 24 NAGALAND 5,959 4,152 2,919 25 ODISHA 30,58,025 25,27,960 19,01,969 26 PUDUCHERRY 15,311 10,650 7,046 27 PUNJAB 15,98,488 13,72,069 10,54,486 28 RAJASTHAN 34,58,840 29,14,034 21,26,395 29 SIKKIM 11,717 7,713 5,123 30 TAMIL NADU 12,80,695 10,05,212 7,24,117 31 TELANGANA 9,22,222 7,13,452 4,86,849 32 TRIPURA 3,16,201 2,45,479 1,96,927 33 UTTARAKHAND 6,86,057 5,69,565 4,22,530 34 UTTAR PRADESH 1,54,56,874 1,36,72,327 1,03,19,662 35 WEST BENGAL 22,85,333 18,59,507 14,40,947 36 LADAKH 23,774 21,563 16,679 TOTAL 6,15,46,846 5,23,87,714 3,88,90,400

This information was given by the Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.