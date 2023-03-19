Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian reviews progress of various projects in education, health, irrigation & connectivity in Nabarangpur district

Bhubaneswar : As directed by CM Naveen Patnaik Secy to CM (#5T) VK Pandian reviewed progress of various projects in education, health, irrigation & connectivity in #Nabarangpur district. He took feedback on implementation of govt programmes & suggestions to improve service delivery.

5T Secy visited temples at Mandodongri & Bidri and discussed with @mission_shakti groups and temple committee members on overall development. He also visited the historical shrine of Podagada & the museum. 5T Secy assured that he will apprise CM on development of the location.

During visit to under-construction Indoor Stadium & RMC yard in #Umerkote, 5T Secy interacted with #MissionShakti members & farmers’ groups, and assured Govt’s support. He discussed with them regarding maize production & assured that maize development will be focus area for Govt.

While visiting CHC #Pujariguda, 5T Secy spoke to doctors & patients. He visited Satighat Minor Irrigation site & directed officials to prepare plan for a Minor Irrigation Project. 5T Secy highlighted that CM prioritises irrigation projects & will positively consider the proposal.