Bhubaneswar: 59.60% Voter Turnout In Odisha Till 5pm. 53.54% Turnout in Bhubaneswar Parliamentary Constituency till 5pm. Of the 7 Assembly segments of Bhubaneswar PC, Begunia records the highest voter turnout of 65.70% followed by Jayadev 64.80%. Bhubaneswar-Central lowest with 44.12% polling.