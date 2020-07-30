5 lakh COVID19 testing milestone achieved by Odisha ; 54 COVID19 testing labs operational in 30 districts

Bhubaneswar: 5 lakh COVID19 testing milestone achieved by Odisha. 54 COVID19 testing laboratories currently operational in 30 districts of Odisha informed National Health Mission Director Shalini Pandit.

Odisha has capacity to conduct 20,000 COVID19 tests daily. Adequate testing equipment & kits available, Urge everyone not to hide symptoms & come forward for testing . #Odisha govt has procured new drugs like Remdesivir, Fabiflu, Tocilizumab and has supplied them to hospitals.

7% of Covid patients in Odisha above 60-yrs. 64% below 40-yrs. Asymptotic 54%, symptomatic 46%. Male positive 72%, Female 28%. Till today. Sample collection increased from all districts.

