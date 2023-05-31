5 Crore hospital admissions authorized under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) achieved a milestone of 5 crore hospital admissions amounting to Rs 61,501 crore under the scheme. The flagship scheme being implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA) provides health cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to 12 Crore beneficiary families.

Elaborating on the achievement, CEO, NHA said – “AB PM-JAY was launched with the vision to achieve Universal Health Coverage. Currently in its fifth year of implementation, the scheme is helping crores of beneficiaries from poor and vulnerable families by reducing the out-of-pocket expenditure for medical treatments. Consistent efforts have helped achieve several milestones for PM-JAY in the current year. From issuing 9.28 crore Ayushman Cards to scheme beneficiaries to achieving 100% allocated fund utilization and authorization of 1.65 crore hospital admissions, the year 2022-23 has been full of accomplishments for the scheme.”

AB PM-JAY is being implemented in 33 States and Union Territories (UTs) except for Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal. Till date, 23.39 crore beneficiaries have been verified and issued Ayushman Cards for availing free treatment under the scheme. Under AB PM-JAY, the beneficiaries are issued co-branded PVC Ayushman Card.

The PM-JAY empanelled hospital network consists of 28,351 hospitals (including 12,824 private hospitals) across the country. During the year 2022-23, approximately 56% of the total admissions (by amount) have been authorised in private hospitals while 44% of the admissions have been authorised in the public hospitals.

The AB PM-JAY beneficiaries can avail treatment corresponding to a total of 1,949 procedures under 27 different specialties. The top tertiary care specialities under which treatments has been availed by beneficiaries till date are medical oncology (cancer treatment), emergency care, orthopaedic and urology (kidney-related ailments).

Further, under the scheme, a conscious effort has been made to ensure gender equity in access to quality healthcare. As a result of the conducive policies, approximately 49% of Ayushman Card recipients are women and over 48% of total authorized hospital admissions under AB PM-JAY scheme have been availed by women. Also, over 141 medical procedures under PM-JAY are exclusively earmarked for women.

More details about AB PM-JAY scheme implementation here: https://dashboard.pmjay.gov.in/