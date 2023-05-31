Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has arrived in New Delhi on a four-day official visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has arrived in New Delhi on a four-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. PM Dahal was warmly received at the airport by Union Minister Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi.

During the visit, the Nepalese Prime Minister will call on President and Vice-President. He will also hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss diverse areas of the bilateral partnership. Mr Prachanda will visit Ujjain and Indore as part of his visit.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, the visit continues the tradition of regular high level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of India’s Neighbourhood First policy. It said, the bilateral relations have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation. The visit underscores the importance given by both sides to adding further momentum to the bilateral partnership.

