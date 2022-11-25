44th ICOLSI starts at Centurion University

Centurion University of Technology & Management declares the successful completion of Day One of the 44th International Conference of Language Society of India (ICOLSi) which is hosted in collaboration with Language Society of India from 24th to 26th November, 2022. Distinguished luminaries from the language and literature pulchritude ennoble the event. The prominent guest for the Occasion was our Hon’ble Governor Sri Ganeshi Lal ji whose glorious presence ignited the inception of the conference with the inaugural ceremony initiated at Bhubaneswar Campus, Jatni.

The other prolific dignitaries who aggrandized the occasion were the chairman ICOLSi-cum-Chancellor of CUTM Andhra Pradesh, Prof. Debi Prasanna Pattanayak; Vice-Chancellor of CUTM Prof. Supriya Pattanayak; the President of Language Society of India Prof. G. Uma Maheswar Rao; Former VC, BPUT & Member, Board of Governers, CUTM -Prof. Omkarnath Mohanty. The eminent personalities, delegates, scholars, participants and students were welcomed.

Addressing the delegates and students, our beloved Governor Sir Ganeshi Lal ji said that windows and doors are open to accept all languages but one should not be blown away Heart is the foundation of any language and there is only one language in the whole world and that is the language of love.

The chairman ICOLSI-cum-Chancellor of Centurion University of Technology and Management, Andhra Pradesh, Prof. Debi Prasanna Pattanayak has focused on the importance of language as it is always going to be with us because it is the expression of our culture. It is the hub of knowledge for everyone. He said language is seen as a flowing river in India it merges, separates but keeps on evolving.

Dr Supriya Pattanayak, Vice Chancellor, congratulated the HOD, organizer and Faculty members for organizing the international conference on a subject which is so apposite today. She also highlighted the importance of English language and how the classroom challenges can be faced.

Prof. Omkarnath Mohanty said that like sandalwood, language also spreads its fragrance of expression . He also stressed on the beauty of different languages and how they stand incomparable with each other.

Prof. Uma Maheswar Rao , President , Language Society of India welcomed everybody and discussed about the inception of LSI in 1928 in Lahore then in Kolkata and Pune. He also put forth the objectives of LSI and how to revive Indian Languages and explained how education and language are interconnected.

The expertise from the field of language and literature illuminated the ambience with their ingenious sparks. It gave a platform to meet advanced researchers and indigenous senior professionals and scholars. Their talks and presentations gave a new idea and dimension on how we see language today.