38 parties confirm participation in NDA meeting being held in New Delhi today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that 38 parties will be participating in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting, which is going to be held in the national capital today. The meeting will be chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda, and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several new allies including the Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, and some former ones, like Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, may attend the NDA meet.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in New Delhi, BJP President JP Nadda said, the NDA’s reach and scope has increased over the years due to the good governance given in the last nine years. Mr Nadda said that NDA alliance is not for power, but this alliance is for service to strengthen the country. Calling the alliance unbreakable and firm, Mr Nadda said that NDA’s unity is based on the interest of the country.

Targeting the Opposition, Mr Nadda said, their coalition neither has a leader, nor intention, or policy, or has the power to take decisions. He dismissed the opposition alliance, and called it as good only for a photo opportunity. NDA meeting is taking place, a day after the several opposition parties kicked off its meeting in Bengaluru yesterday, to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.