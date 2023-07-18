Over 1.40 Lakh kg of narcotics worth Rs 2,378 crore destroyed in different parts of the country

Home Minister Amit Shah today said India and its youth should become drug-free by the time the centenary of the country’s independence is celebrated. Chairing the Regional Conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ in New Delhi, Mr Shah said the target is to create an India where not even a single youth is addicted to drugs.

In his presence, more than 1.40 Lakh kilograms of narcotics of worth 2,378 crore rupees were destroyed in different parts of the country by Narcotics Control Bureau in coordination with the Anti Narcotics Task Force of all states. This is a record for highest quantity of drugs destroyed in a single day. In the last year, 10 lakh kilograms of narcotics worth more than twelve thousand crore rupees have been destroyed which is also a record in itself.

Home Minister said that in a country like India, drug trafficking and their usage not only ruins future generations but also affects national security. He said that Home Ministry is continuously running a campaign against drugs through the meetings of Regional Conferences. He stressed that the biggest victory in this fight against drugs is to create awareness. He added that this fight cannot be won until awareness is created against drugs in the minds of the youth and parents of the country.

Mr Shah said that for the complete prevention of drug abuse, equal attention must be given on Drug Detection, Destruction of the network, Detention of Culprits, and Rehabilitation of addicts.