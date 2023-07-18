Defence Minister of Argentine Republic arrives in New Delhi; To hold talks with Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh to bolster bilateral defence ties

Defence Minister of Argentine Republic Mr Jorge Enrique Taiana arrived in New Delhi on July 17, 2023 on a four-day visit to India. During his stay, Mr Jorge Taiana will hold bilateral talks with Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on July 18, 2023 to further consolidate defence cooperation between the two countries. The visiting dignitary will also lay a wreath at the National War Memorial, New Delhi and pay homage to the fallen heroes. The Argentine Defence Minister is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru during the visit.