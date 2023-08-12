37th Annual State Level Convention 2023 by Odisha Assembly of Small And Medium Enterprise (OASME)

Bhubaneswar : 37th Annual State Level Convention 2023 of Odisha Assembly of Small And Medium Enterprise (OASME) was held today at Jaidev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar in presence of Guests and dignitaries.

The Convention was inaugurated by Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Hon’ble Governor, Odisha in presence of Shri Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries Dept, Odisha, Md. Sadique Alam, IAS, Director of Industries, Odisha, Shri P. K. Gupta, IEDS, Jt. Director & HOO, MSME DFO, Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India, Cuttack, Shri Gauri Sankar Dash, Chairman, OASME, Mr. Satwik Swain, Secretary General (Hony), OASME and the members of OASME Abhilash Dash, Adikand Rout, Pratishruti Jena, Jyotirmoyee Mohanty, Deba P Mishra etc.

Mr. Satwik Swain, Secretary General (Hony), OASME presented the Annual Report of OASME.

Expressing his happiness Hon’ble Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal appealed all the youths to be a part of state’s development. Youths play a crucial role in State as well as Country’s development.

Addressing the gathering Shri Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries Dept, Odisha, said, Entrepreneurs will be provided with all sort of opportunities by the state government. I am very happy to participate in this program.

Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME) was established in year 12th August, 1985 with the concept of providing common forum for Cottage, Handicraft, Small and Medium Enterprises of the State of Odisha. Its an apex Association of Industries recognized by the Government of Odisha, championing the cause of Micro, Small, Medium, Handicraft and Cottage sector industries of the State. Being a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), it has been protecting the mutual interest of the above sectors of industries. This Association has achieved outstanding success by creating profound impact on various polices, strategies and procedures put on the anvil by the Central as well as State Government for promotion of the above sectors.

Shri Gauri Sankar Dash, Chairman, OASME highlighted the importance of marketing support to MSMEs. He urged State Govt. to implement the new procent Policy as soon as possible & convert for Leave hold Land to Free hold.

Mr. Satwik Swain, Secretary General (Hony), OASME said, Today is OASME’s 37th foundation day. Many leading companies attended this conclave. Along with this, very high level dignitaries also participated with us. Through this conclave we provide various opportunities to entrepreneurs. Govt also provided a perfect platform for the entrepreneurs.

OASME Award 2023 was presented to 14 achievers for their outstanding achievements in their respective field. OASME’s most prestigious SATYA SWAIN MEMORIAL AWARD for lifetime achievement is conferred to Pandit Chaitanya Kumar Sahoo, Managing Partner of M/s. Siddhidurga Engineering, Industrial Estate, Cuttack for his continuous 45 years of persist efforts in successfully running his industry.

Best Medium Enterprise award was given to Mr. Chandra Prakash Bhartia, Managing Director, M/s. Jagdamba Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

Best Small Enterprise was given to Mr. Satish Mittal, Director, M/s. Mangal Murti Seeds Pvt. Ltd.

Best Micro Enterprise was given to Mr. Santosh Ku. Pradhan, Proprietor, M/s. S. R. Industries,

Best Women Entrepreneur (Small) was given to Mrs. Sovana Giri, Proprietress, M/s. Debashree Traders,

Best Women Entrepreneur (Micro) was given to Mrs. Santa Baliarsingh and Mrs. Rita Baliarsingh, Partners, M/s. Chocolaca Enterprises LLP

Best Women Entrepreneur (Service) was given to Mrs. Smruti Ranjita Dash, Managing Director, M/s. ASAP. IN

Best Service Enterprise (Small) was given to M/s. Innovize Thermal Solutions Mrs. Anwesha Rout, Managing Partner Sankarpour, Diha Sahi, Arunodaya Market, Cuttack

Best Service Enterprise (Micro Enterprise) was given to Mrs. Monalisa Panda, Managing Director, M/s. Sai Biocare Pvt. Ltd.

Best Mother Plant was given to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Paradeep Refinery unit, Jhimani, Jagatsinghpur

BEST MSME PROMOTIONAL OFFICER was given to Dr. Shibananda Nayak, Asst. Director (EI) MSME DFO, Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India & Sri. Balabhadra Nayak, General Manager, District Industries Center, Mayurbhanj.

Best Promising Young Entrepreneur was given to Mr. Abhiraj Saraf, Founder, M/s. Ebla Enterprises

Best Start Up was given to Mr. Dharam Chand Patnaik, Co-founder, CFO, FYDO, Bhubaneswar

The Award giving ceremony was followed by 2 technical sessions. In the first session Mr Badrinath Mishra, VP, Network Expansion, ONDC delivered a talk on the ONDC outreach event. 2nd session was held on “Business Accelerator Programme for SC/ST and women Entrepreneurs with CPSEs of Odisha”

Annual general body meeting of OASME was held in the evening followed by cultural programmes by the OASME family members.