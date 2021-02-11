3-day Annual Interstate Meet hosted by FLO’s Ahmedabad Chapter ‘Vagyo Re Dhol’

New Delhi: To help thousands of women in tourism industry and who were economically crippled due to the Covid pandemic, FLO organised the Interstate Meet and participated in ‘Dekho Apna Desh’, an initiative by Ministry of Tourism.

FLO’s Ahmedabad Chapter under the guidance of Taruna Patel, Chapter Chair hosted 3 day “Vagyo Re Dhol” Interstate Meet and an Exhibition “FLO FLAIR” showcasing the local art and culture of Gujarat from 9th to 11th February 2021. Jahnabi Phookan, National President, FLO along Deepti Bhatnagar, Pooja Batra & Vidhya Malavade, Bollywood actresses; Mr. R.G. Gohil, IAS; Mr Anand, District Collector were the Guests of Honour for the Inauguration ceremony.

“The Interstate Meet plays a crucial role as it acts as a common platform for experience sharing, showcasing, mentoring & networking of our dynamic pan-India FLO members. Our endeavour is to develop the wisdom to lead; coming together as strong voice for and by women”, said Jahnabi Phookan, National President, FLO .

“We are very overwhelmed as we got the chance to host this Interstate meet and showcasing the culture of Gujarat to our FLO members across country and to provide a perfect milieu for exchange of ideas and meeting of the minds”, said Taruna Patel, Chapter Chair FLO Ahmadabad

Over 100 women entrepreneurs from pan India participated and experienced rich & vibrant Gujarati culture. The highlight of this event was the ‘Gujarat Garvi Awards’, which was conferred to 12 Women achievers acknowledging their contribution in the field of woman entrepreneurship. Jahnabi Phookan, National President FICCI FLO was also felicitated with ‘Gujarat Garvi Awards’ for demonstrating exemplary leadership in these prime times & her work towards building sustainable livelihoods for women’s economic upliftment over the years. The award was presented by Ameesha Patel, Bollywood Actress.

The interstate meet also celebrated the work done by the chapter towards FLO’s Village Adoption Programme (VAP), aims at facilitating a model village with equitable access to resources. The objective of this programme is to empower women in rural India, skill enhancement of women and ending gender discriminations, at the same time protecting and conserving environment & natural resources. FICCI FLO Ahmedabad Chapter under the leadership of Chairperson, Ms. Taruna Patel adopted 7 villages in Kheda District with an intention to make a difference with a sustainable impact on the whole village-mainly women & children to make it Atmanirbhar Villages.