Ambassador of Kazakhstan, H.E. Mr. Yerlan Alimbayev visits NMDC

Hyderabad: The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India, H.E. Mr. Yerlan Alimbayev, today visited NMDC, the country’s largest Iron Ore producing Navratna Company. He met Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), and Shri Somnath Nandi, Director (Technical) to discuss ways to leverage NMDC’s capabilities to further strengthen the Kazakh mining industry, including a plan to focus on strengthening the strategic partnership with high-level visits and mutual collaborations.

Kazakhstan remains one of the world’s most promising emerging markets for natural resources and is one of the 10 leading countries in the world for mineral reserves. Kazakhstan is currently the world’s leading producer of uranium, and possesses vast reserves of chrome, copper, manganese, iron, lead, and zinc, according to official estimates.

NMDC, with its vast experience of over 60 years in mining industry is well poised to invest in Kazakhstan’s mineral deposit, which are near operating stage.

Speaking on the visit, Shri Sumit Deb, CMD – NMDC, commented, “We are very happy to host HE Ambassador Alimbayev. We had very fruitful discussions and have decided to explore mutual collaboration opportunities in many promising prospects of bilateral interest. Kazakhstan is a resource rich country and NMDC would love to share its expertise in this space with Kazakh companies.”