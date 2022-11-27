2nd ODI between India and New Zealand at Hamilton called off due to rain

The second ODI between India and New Zealand has been called off due to rain at Seddon Park in Hamilton. India were 89 for loss of one wicket in the 13th over when play was stopped for the second time due to rain.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill were rebuilding the innings after Shikhar Dhawan lost his wicket in the sixth over in the second ODI curtailed to 29-over-per-side-a-contest due to rain.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl. India made two changes as they brought in Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar in place of Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur. New Zealand won the first ODI by 7 wickets to gain a 1-0 lead in the series.

The third ODI will be played on Wednesday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.