248 public services in Himachal Pradesh brought under Public Service Guarantee Act

Shimla: A meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee constituted for the implementation of Swarnim Himachal Drishti Patra-2017 was held here today under the chairmanship of Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj. In the meeting various issues pertaining to Swarnim Himachal were discussed in detail.



On this occasion, Suresh Bhardwaj said that 248 public services have been notified by 34 departments of the State under the Public Service Guarantee Act. These services are being made available to the people in a time bound manner. The time period has been fixed for the public services provided by every department.



He said that out of 248 public services, 110 services are being provided through online medium, 30 services through e-district and 80 services under ease of doing business. He said that provision has also been made for imposing fine ranging from rupees one thousand to five thousand for not providing the services within the stipulated time period. He said that this will not only improve the efficiency of governance but also provide a strong foundation for good governance.



Suresh Bhardwaj directed the officers to take appropriate steps to make people aware about the various services provided under the Public Service Guarantee Act. He said that maximum publicity of the provisions of this Act should be ensured.



The Urban Development Minister directed to fill the backlog posts reserved for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and specially-abled persons immediately. He directed the departments to submit the action taken report in this regard within 15 days. He also directed to ensure implementation of the existing quota for ex-servicemen in government jobs.



He also gave various directions to further improve the grievance redressal system. He said that e-tender process has been made mandatory to bring transparency in the government working system.



Suresh Bhardwaj said that to ensure transparency and accountability in administration through e-governance and information technology, online portal- CM Dashboard has been created and its implementation is being ensured in an effective manner.



Additional Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.





