Himachal Steel Association contributes towards CM Relief Fund

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was presented a cheque of Rs. 11 lakh by President of Himachal Steel Association Meghraj Garg on behalf of the Association towards Chief Minister Relief Fund here today.



Chief Minister thanked for this philanthropic act and said that such contribution would go a long way in helping the needy in the hour of distress.



Secretary Rajeev, Pankaj Khatan of Amb Steel and Sanjay Jain of Jai Bharat Steel were also present on the occasion.





