“Madhya Pradesh will become a wellness and spiritual tourism destination” MP Chief Minister Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is the most suitable state for wellness and spiritual tourism destination. The natural and rich heritage of Madhya Pradesh attracts tourism lovers naturally.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing an online webinar organized by the Tourism Department on the topic ‘Wellness and Spiritual Tourism Destination’ on International Day of Yoga. Describing the importance of yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that if there is any panacea to keep the body healthy, it is yoga. If yoga and pranayama are done continuously, then the body becomes healthy, the intellect becomes sharp. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Yoga is thousands of years old method of our Vedic culture. Due to the initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, now the whole world is taking advantage of Yoga. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan urged everyone to take a pledge that all of you will do yoga and pranayama every day. Make the body healthy, free from decease and happy by doing yoga and pranayama daily.



Tourism, Culture and Spirituality Minister Sushri Usha Thakur said that this is the opportune time when the state should work in the direction of spiritual tourism and take the materialistic humanity towards happiness, peace and better health. In this direction, a wellness center has been set up by the tourism department at Pachmarhi. Naturopathy, yoga and other treatments will be made available to the tourists at this wellness center. A program of motivation to stay healthy will be done through yoga at all the health centers of the state. Continuous innovations will be made in the field of wellness and spiritual tourism.



Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla discussed in detail about the wellness tourism policy launched in the state in the online webinar. He invited big wellness brand companies as well as local investors to help develop wellness spiritual tourist destinations in Madhya Pradesh. Shri Shukla said that there has been a huge jump in the demand for wellness and spiritual tourism globally in the current Corona pandemic era. Now tourists are looking for tourism destination near nature instead of luxury tourism. Madhya Pradesh is a state rich in natural destination. Taking advantage of this, Madhya Pradesh is poised to become a universally recognized wellness destination. We will work on the policy of a responsible tourism in which we will move towards sustainable nature by reducing the carbon footprint along with increasing the number of tourists in the state.



In the online webinar, Shri Sonam Wangchuk, Advisor, SECMOL and Founder of HIAL from Laddakh, said that with the increase in the number of tourists in Ladakh, the load on natural resources has increased. That is why we should pay attention to develop our tourism sector as well as save it. Madhya Pradesh, Bhutan and Ladakh are all three suitable places for wellness and spiritual tourism.



The Director General, Bhutan Tourism Council, Shri Dorji Drdul, while telling about the tourism policy of Bhutan, expressed his views on developing spiritual tourist places in Madhya Pradesh. Shri Dorji Drdhul said that Madhya Pradesh is a naturally rich state. It would be appropriate to set up a wellness center here to take health benefits amidst the natural beauty. He also assured all possible help from Bhutan to develop wellness and spiritual tourism destination in Madhya Pradesh.



The online webinar was conducted by Tourism Specialist and author Sushri Vinita Rashinkar. Tourism lovers from different regions of the state and the country were virtually present in the webinar.

Related