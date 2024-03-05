Odisha’s SLSWCA Approves 22 Projects Worth ₹4,066.71 Cr, Set to Generate 25,525 Jobs

Accelerating the industrial development in #Odisha, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (#SLSWCA) has approved 22 different projects worth ₹4,066.71 Cr. These projects from diverse sectors such as Green Energy Equipment, Chemical, Textiles and Apparel, Steel, Iron & Ferro Alloys, Aluminium Downstream, Food Processing, Power & Renewable Energy, IT Infrastructure will create employment for 25,525 people.

Waare Group will set up an Electrolyser manufacturing plant in Khordha, with an investment ₹435 Cr creating job opportunities for 300 people. In chemical sector, Shalimar Points will establish a plant in Baleswar at an investment of ₹135 Cr, generating employment opportunities for 200 persons. Reliance Bio Energy will introduce two new projects on Compressed Biogas, Fermented Organic Manure in Dhenkanal & Cuttack with a total investment of ₹242.42 Cr and providing employment to 138 individuals. OFB Tech will launch a project in Khordha at an investment of ₹857 Cr and create 15,000 job opportunities.