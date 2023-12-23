20 startups of Odisha received investment commitment from investors

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Startup Carnival 2023 organised by AIC-Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation in association with The Atal Innovation Mission of the Government of India and Sebi Registered Venture Capital Fund Fluid Ventures and Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited (UCCIL) has played a key role in strengthening the startup ecosystem of the state. The 14-day event saw a large number of special sessions and programmes that have foster the startups in the state.

More than 70 start-ups and 15 investors were added to the Odisha Startup Carnival, which began on December 10, 2023. The top 20 startups have pitched their innovative ideas to esteemed investors. The investors have pledged to provide them with significant funds which will enrich their initiatives and help in furthering the state’s startup ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Durga Prasad, CEO, AIC-NITF said, “The Odisha Startup Carnival 2023 was organized with an aim to strengthen the startup ecosystem in the state. More than 30 speakers and mentors, 15 investors and 70 startups participated in it. Discussions were held on various topics. The event played a major role in bringing together all the stakeholders of the startup ecosystem. Some of our top startups have received soft commitment of getting funds from investors. An announcement about that will be made in the near future. ’’

Amit Singhal, Founder, Fluid Ventures, said, “We are very happy with the success of this flagship event organized in collaboration with AIC-Nalanda. We would like to express our gratitude to all the stakeholders who participated in it. In the future, we will continue to strive to establish such partnerships that will help in strengthening the startup ecosystem. ’’

Mr A K Sharda, Hon. Secretary, UCCIL said that, “The startup ecosystem in Odisha is achieving new milestones of growth and the industries in the state must come forward to support the young entrepreneurs in every possible manner.”

Panel discussions were organised on various issues on the concluding day of the event on Saturday. Discussions were held on topics such as Investors’ Perspective: Early Stage Funding, Investor Perspective: Growth Funding, Incubation Scenario for Startups, Role of Industry in Empowering Entrepreneurs, Envisioning the Future of New Generation Entrepreneurs, Building An Ecosystem for Green Innovation.

In this second edition of Odisha Startup Carnival, a variety of industry-educational interactions, meetings, metering sessions etc. were organized which will take the participating startups to the pinnacle of success. It provided a unique platform to every stakeholder in the startup ecosystem. A large number of industry experts, educational institutions, start-ups, innovators, incubators, mentors, investors and corporates participated in the event.