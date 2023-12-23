Seminar of 64-Yoginis held at IITTM

Bhubaneswar : Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Managament, Bhubaneswar in collaboration with INTACH and Nrutya Pratibha organized a seminar today on “Chausath Yogini Temples: Cultural Exchanges & Tourism Potential”. IITTM Bhubaneswar is the academic partner of the 17th International Chausath Yogini Mahotsav 2023 being held at Hirapur from the 23rd to the 25th December.

In the welcome address, Dr. Adyasha Das, Coordinator of the seminar, highlighted the Chausath Yogini Temples, scattered across India, which embody a unique blend of architectural brilliance and cultural significance. With intricate carvings and mystic energy, these temples serve as a testament to the rich cultural exchanges of ancient times, where art, philosophy, and religious practices converged. She spoke about how these historical gems hold immense tourism potential, offering visitors a mesmerizing journey into the mystical world of Yoginis and an opportunity to explore India’s diverse cultural tapestry.

Dr.S.Hussain, Nodal Officer, IITTM, elaborated the theoretical background of the Yoginis and their contemporary relevance. The Chief Guest of the occasion, Prativa Panda, Festival Director and Founder, Nrutya Prativa emphasized the role of events in promotion of destinations.

Anil Dhir, Convener of INTACH’s Bhubaneswar Chapter addressed the issues of heritage preservation and cultural exchange with reference to the Yoginis in different parts of India. The practice of the 64 Yoginis is one of the most esoteric and powerful of all tantric practices. Some yoginis are benevolent while others, fierce, some rule over our negative tendencies while some others, over our positive ones. The yoginis are often associated with a sense of fear and awe because of how they are fashioned with demonic expressions and terrifying dark attributes that describe their characteristics and mannerisms. Dhir said that despite their significance, the two 64 Yogini temples of Odisha have not received as much attention as some of the other famous temples. Besides, the 64-Yogini Temple at Hirapur on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar is now being encircled with houses . Apartment blocks and row houses are being constructed and the low height temple will soon lose its significance once it is dwarfed by the constructions that are underway.

Amiya Bhushan Tripathy, the State Convener of Intach Odisha has written to the authorities and the Chairman, National Monument Authority to take measures to stop further constructions in the vicinity of the temple.