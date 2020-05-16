Bhubaneswar: 2 New COVID19 cases reported in Mayurbhanj, taking total number of cases to 11 in the Mayurbhanj District. All in quarantine centres, Surat returnees. One from Kaptipada Block and other from Baripada municipality.

Two more positive cases in Mayurbhanj Male. Age – 16.

Surat returnee.

Kaptipada Block. Male. Age – 15.

West Bengal returnee.

Baripada municipality. Both were kept in quarantine centre since their arrival. Total positive cases in the district = 11 — DISTRICT ADMN., MAYURBHANJ (@DM_Mayurbhanj) May 16, 2020

It should be noted that today 65 fresh cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Odisha, taking total number of cases to 737. Number of fatalities due to the disease stands at 3. As per the latest data of the State Health & Family Welfare Department.Out of the 65 new COVID19 positives, Jajpur reports 31 new cases, Ganjam 13, Cuttack 6, Kendrapara 4, Puri 4, Khurda 3, Mayurbhanj 2 & Nayagarh 2 .

