17th Annual Convocation of KIIT; Make a positive impact on the lives of the less fortunate: Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: With a culture of quality research and the quest for empirical accuracy, KIIT Deemed to be University contributes effectively for taking India to the top of the global knowledge economy, said Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India at the 17th Annual Convocation of the university on 14th August 2021. Total 7032 students of 2020 – 21 graduating batch of KIIT Deemed to be University received their degrees at the virtual convocation ceremony.

With a strict adherence to the Covid guidelines, taking to the virtual mode, The University also conferred Honoris Causa Degrees of D.Litt. upon Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), Spiritual Leader, Guru & Humanitarian and Shri Vallabh Bhanshali, Co-founder, ENAM Securities; Founder, Desh Apnayen Sahayog Foundation & Founder-Director, FLAME University, and Prof. Jean-Marie Lehn, Noble Prize in Chemistry (1987), France.

Addressing the graduating students, union minister, Shri Pradhan said, “You have acquired several skills that will help you to achieve milestones in the years ahead. While you strive for excellence, I hope you also measure that excellence in terms of outcomes that help achieve the greater common goal that positively impacts people less fortunate than you”. Recent initiatives like the academic bank of credit, multiple entry and exit system and National Education Technology Forum launched upon completion of the first year of the National Education Policy 2020 will be a catalyst for developing the quality higher education sector in India, he stated.

KIIT conferred Honoris Causa D.Litt. degree on Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, known for her great contributions in the field of spiritualism, education, environmental issues, humanitarian efforts, love and compassion. Dedicating the honour to her devotees, Amma said, “The most important thing to be developed through education is compassion towards our fellow beings. Amma heartily applauds Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS as he has chosen to offer his humanitarian service in ‘Kalinga’, which is a soil of compassion”.

In his acceptance speech, Shri Vallabh Bhanshali said, Prof. Achyuta Samanta has set a high bar in achievement, empathy and commitment. No human quality is greater than gratitude, he stated, while suggesting students cultivate this quality. Shri Bhanshali was conferred Honoris Causa D.Litt. for his vision in diverse fields of finance, behavioral sciences, education, motivational skills and scientific spiritualism.

“The batch of 2021 has fared well with their erudite and resilience despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic”, said Prof. Achyuta Samanta, in his message to the students. Referring to KIIT’s immense contributions in the realms of education, healthcare, sustainable development, literature, culture and sports, he mentioned that it is the only university in India to have sent three of its students – Ms. Dutee Chand (Athletic), Mr. Shivpal Singh (Javelin Throw) and Ms. C. A. Bhavani Devi (Fencing-Sabre) – to represent India in Tokyo Olympics, 2021.

In his address, Prof. Ved Prakash, Chancellor, KIIT-DU said, “Government of India has chosen KIIT as an Institution of Eminence (IoE) in 2019. It signifies that KIIT has emerged as one of the most premier universities in the country. It has become the most sought after university by the aspiring youth of different nationalities”. “You have the responsibility to take forward KIIT’s unique vision – Education is the driver of growth and eradication of poverty – throughout the globe”, Prof. (Dr.) Subrata Kumar Acharya, Pro-Chancellor told the graduating students.

Presenting the report of the University, Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Vice-Chancellor (I/C) informed that the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2021 ranked KIIT 201-300 globally in its Impact Rankings 2021. KIIT has also ranked 86th globally in SDG 4 ‘Reduced Inequalities’ category. Times Higher Education has ranked KIIT 251-300 both in its Asia University Rankings 2021 and Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021. It has been awarded 5 Stars rating in 2021 by the prestigious QS, becoming the first QS 5 Stars Rated University in India, she added.

Prof. J. R. Mohanty, Registrar proposed the word of thanks. Aayush Kumar, Basel Nassor and Sudhanshu Upadhyay won Founder’s Gold Medals for their outstanding all round and academic performances. Similarly, 22 students were awarded Chancellor’s Gold Medals, while 31 students got Vice Chancellor’s Silver Medals. Nanibala Memorial Gold Medal, Shri Krushna Chandra Panda Memorial Gold Medal, P. K. Bal Memorial Gold Medal and Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. (PPL) Gold Medal were also given away on the occasion. Sixty-one research scholars were awarded Ph.D. degrees.