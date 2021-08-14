RINL Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Ministry of Steel organises “Fit India Freedom Run 2.0” as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations”.

New Delhi : Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, RINL, a PSE under Ministry of Steel organized ‘Fit India Freedom Run 2.0’ yesterday to celebrate ‘ Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which commerates 75 years of India’s Independence.

Shri D.K.Mohanty, D(C) & CMD (Addl. Charge) flagged off the Freedom Run at the Col.C.K.Nayudu Ukku Stadium .Addressing over two hundred participants, Shri D.K.Mohanty stressed upon the importance of regular physical fitness for every individual and stated that the Government of India is reminding us of the advantages of good health by organising the Freedom Run all over the country.