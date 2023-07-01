175 dengue cases spotted in Odisha; major cases from Khordha and Bhubaneswar

175 dengue positive cases have been reported and Khordha district including Bhubaneswar has reported highest 93 cases of dengue.



Public Health Director, Niranjan Mishra on Saturday informed that there is usually a spike in vector-borne diseases from the month of July. However, the state has increased the dengue tests and so far 10,781 tests have been conducted and the overall test positivity rate is low.



“Last year during the same period, 5400 tests were conducted and now the tests have crossed over 10,000. A total of 175 dengue positive cases have been reported from different parts of the state so far,” said Mishra.



