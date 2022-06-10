Odisha Reports 20 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 20 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288596. Khurdha district registered the Highest of 11COVID19 infections followed by Balasore district with 2 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 9th June

New Positive Cases: 20

Of which 0-18 years: 0

In quarantine: 12

Local contacts: 8

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Kalahandi: 1

3. Keonjhar: 1

4. Khurda: 11

5. Sundargarh: 2

6. State Pool: 3

New recoveries: 11

Cumulative tested: 31853504

Positive: 1288596

Recovered: 1279281

Active cases: 136