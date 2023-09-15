14 Athletes from KIIT & KISS Set to Shine at Asian Games 2023

Bhubaneswar : Fourteen outstanding students from both KIIT and KISS will represent India at the forthcoming Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8. This sporting extravaganza will see these talented individuals showcase their skills on the international stage. KIIT & KISS is the only academic institute in India to send the highest numbers of players to the Asian Games.

Among the prominent participants, CA Bhavani Devi stands tall as she prepares to take on the world in Fencing – Women’s Sabre and Team Sabre events. Amit Rohidas is set to be a cornerstone of the Men’s Hockey Team, while Sajan Prakash will make waves in the Swimming arena. Anshika Bharti is ready to take on the competition in Women’s Lightweight Double Scull Rowing.

In the field of Athletics, Priyanka & Sandeep Kumar will represent India in the 20 KM Race Walk Women’s and men’s events respectively, while Kishore Kumar Jena & Tejinderpal Singh Toor will represent in Javelin Throw and shot Put respectively. For the Rugby 7s Women’s Team, Dumuni Marndi, Tarulata Naik, Mama Naik, and Hupi Majhi have earned their well-deserved spots. Tejaswin Shankar will showcase his prowess in the Decathlon, and Amlan Borgahain will sprint his way into the Athletics – 200m event, informed Dr Gaganendu Dash, DG Sports, KIIT. It is a matter of pride that in the Indian Rugby team, four players alone are from KISS.

Congratulating the athletes, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS said that these athletes are not only a source of pride for KIIT & KISS but also the entire Odisha. Dr. Samanta praised the unwavering support of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in promoting sports and athletes. Underlining the government’s commitment to the cause, he said that the Odisha government had recently announced cash rewards for Asian Games participants, with seven of the recipients hailing from KIIT & KISS. Dr. Samanta extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for his foresight and commitment to the growth of sports in the region. Dr. Samanta also praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the promotion of sports, sports persons, and for creating a vibrant sports environment in India.

Dr. Samanta also highlighted the significant role played by KIIT & KISS in promoting sports, building world-class sporting infrastructure, and being instrumental in producing over 5,000 athletes who have excelled at regional, national, and international levels.

KIIT takes immense pride in having produced 13 Olympians, a distinction that sets it apart as the only university in India with such a remarkable roster. The Olympians include Dutee Chand (Athletics), CA Bhavani Devi (Fencing), Priyanka (Athletics), Amit Rohidas (Hockey), Srabani Nanda (Athletics), Shivpal Singh (Athletics), Sajan Prakash (Swimming), Lilima Minz (Hockey), Sunita Lakra (Hockey), Tejinder Pal Singh Toor (Athletics) and Sandeep Kumar (Athletics); Paralympians, Praveen Kumar and Kashish Lakra.