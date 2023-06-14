13th Report on Central Ministries/Departments performance on CPGRAMS released by DARPG for the month of May, 2023

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released the Centralized Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) monthly report for May, 2023, which provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal. This is the 13th report on Central Ministries published by DARPG.



Disposal of grievances in the Central Secretariat has been on an upward trend with the pendency on its downward trend. The progress for May, 2023 indicates 1,16,734 Grievances Redressed by Central Ministries/Departments. A steep reduction in the pendency of Public Grievances has been observed in the Central Secretariat. The pendency level has come down to 58,127 grievances, in the month of May, 2023, which is the lowest ever recorded in the Central Secretariat. The Average Grievance Disposal Time in the Central Ministries/Departments in the year 2023, from January to May is 18 days.



These reports are part of the 10-step CPGRAMS reforms process which was adopted by DARPG for improving quality of disposal and reducing the time lines. The report also contains brief insights into 3 schemes namely Svamitva Scheme, Jandhan Scheme and Jan Aushadhi Scheme apart from pendency against corruption category grievances.



DARPG is introducing a new and comprehensive Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI) from May, 2023 onwards comprising of 4 dimensions and 12 indicators. The 4 dimensions include: Efficiency, Feedback, Domain and Organisational Commitment.



The report also highlights the performance of the Appellate Authorities and Sub-Appellate Authorities mapped onto CPGRAMS from all the Central Ministries/Departments.



The following are the Key Highlights of the DARPG’s monthly CPGRAMS report for May, 2023 for Central Ministries/ Departments:







1. PG Cases



In May, 2023, 105549 PG cases were received on the CPGRAMS portal, 116734 PG cases were redressed and there exists a pendency of 58,127 PG cases, as of 31st May, 2023

The pendency in the Central Secretariat has decreased from 69313 PG cases at the end of April, 2023 to 58127 PG cases at the end of May, 2023

In May, 2023, for the 10th month in a row, the monthly disposal crossed 1 lakh cases in the Central Secretariat

12 Ministries/Departments have more than 1000 pending grievances as on 31st May, 2023

2. PG Appeals



In May, 2023, 20220 appeals were received and 19553 appeals were disposed

The Central Secretariat has a pendency of 28225 PG Appeals at the end of May, 2023

3. Grievance Redressal Index



Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Unique Identification Authority of India are the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Index within the Group A for May, 2023

Department of Legal Affairs and Department of Land Resources are the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Index within the Group B for May, 2023

4. Average Closing Time



Average Grievance Redressal Time in all the Ministries/Departments in the year 2023, from 1st January to 31st May, 2023 is 18 Days

5. Feedback received from BSNL Call Centre



In May, 2023, the BSNL Call Centre collected feedback from 60567 citizens, which is the highest number of feedbacks collected in the year 2023. Out of these, approximately 35% citizens expressed satisfaction with the resolution provided to their respective grievances

For Central Ministries/Departments, 10530 grievances have received the rating of Excellent & Very Good, directly from the citizens, in the feedbacks collected by the BSNL Call Centre from 1st May to 30th May, 2023