Jammu: 12 pilgrims killed & 20 injured in stampede at Shri Vaishno Devi Bhawan, Yatra halted.The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by stampede: J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh.

High-level committee formed to investigate the stampede at Vaishno Devi visited the spot & interacted with the injured people.

Nityanand Rai MoS Home on security arrangements at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.