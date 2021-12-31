Utkal Rangamancha Vibrated With Rhythm & Thrill On The Concluding Day Of International Odissi Dance Festival 2021

Bhubaneswar: It was tremendous response on the concluding day of the 5-day International Odissi Dance Festival organized by GKCM Odissi Research Centre under the aegis of Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture. The morning session featured Baba Akhandalamani Naba Prativa Sanget Sikshya Kendra from Puri (Group), Truptismita Tarini from Bhubaneswar (Solo), Shabarnee Mishra from Cuttack (Solo), Ananya Choudhury from Cuttack (Solo), Samikshya Pani from Bhubaneswar (Solo), Chintamani Luha from Sambalpur (Solo), Barsha Sharma from Rajasthan (Solo), Sarmila Parida from Bhubaneswar (Solo), Saraswati Majhi from Bhubaneswar (Solo), Santashree Samal from Bhubaneswar (Solo) and Nrutyarchana from Bhubaneswar (Group), who presented some brilliant performances much to the appreciation of Odissi lovers.

The afternoon session showcased Amrita Das & Group from Bardhaman (Group), Subhangi Msihra from Bhubaneswar (Solo), Ramakanta Sahoo from Bhubaneswar (Solo), Bhanupriya & Kunu Maharana from Bhubaneswar (Duet), Disha Debadipta from JKM (Solo), Saloni Sood from Canada (Solo), Sefalika Anand & Gayatri Sarkar from Kolkata (Duet), Abhipsa Pati from Bhubaneswar (Solo), Sasmita Pal, Singapore (Solo) and Nrutya Naivedya from Bhubaneswar (Group).

The evening programme started with the performance of Anisha Sinha from Angul (Solo) follwed by Chinmaya Kumar Das from Cuttack (Solo), Manasi Maity Sahu from Bhubabneswar (Solo), Ganeswar Sahoo & Sweta Pradhan from Bhubaneswar (Duet), Madhusmita Naik from Bhubaneswar (Solo), Rachita Mansingh from Bhubaneswar (Solo), Monaranjan Maharana & Monalisha Maharana from Bhubaneswar (Duet), Monika Samantaray from JKM (Solo), Tejashree Jena from Bhubaneswar (Solo) and Anita Babu & Group from New Delhi. The odissi dance lovers of the city thronged in a large number to this International Odissi Dance Festival organized by GKCM Odissi Research Centre.

The concluding evening of the festival was inaugurated with the auspicious lighting of the lamp by Ileana Citaristi, Odissi Dancer and Secretary, Art Vision; Dr. Iti Rani Samanta, Founder Kadambini Media Pvt. Ltd.; Tripura Mishra, Odia Film Actress; Dr. Sangita Gosain, Chief Executive, GKCM Odissi Research Centre. The programme was compared by Dr. Srinivas Ghatuari.