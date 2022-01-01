An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra; Rs 2 lakh for the injured: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu: An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra; Rs 2 lakh for the injured: announced J&K LG Manoj Sinha. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra, J&K. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 announced PM Modi

12 pilgrims killed & 20 injured in stampede at Shri Vaishno Devi Bhawan, Yatra halted.The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by stampede: J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh