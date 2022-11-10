11th Session of the India-Belarus Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation held

New Delhi : The 11th Session of the India-Belarus Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation was held on November 10, 2022 in New Delhi. Shri Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, led the Indian delegation and H. E. Mr Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, led the Belarusian delegation.

The Intergovernmental Commission reviewed the results of bilateral cooperation that took place after the tenth session of the Commission in 2020. While expressing satisfaction at the progress made in regard to some projects, the Commission also directed concerned Ministries and Departments to focus on key sectors in the trade & investment spheres to finalise concrete outcomes.

On the economic front, there has been substantial progress with expanding cooperation across all sectors of focus. India and Belarus reiterated their strong desire to further broaden their cooperation with emphasis on key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, financial services, science and technology, heavy industries, culture, tourism, and education.

The two ministers directed their respective business communities to engage with each other in these sectors to further mutually beneficial cooperation.

The two sides agreed to promote cooperation among various states in India and regions in Belarus, especially in focus areas.

India and Belarus are strategic partners since 1991. The two countries cooperate on several areas. This visit was an opportunity to review the existing relationship and find out ways and means to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.