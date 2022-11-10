SAIL declares H1 and Q2 results for financial year 2022-23

New Delhi : Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) posted its financial performance for the half year and second quarter of the current financial year 2022-23 (H1 FY 23& Q2 FY 23).

Performance of H1 FY 23 (Standalone) at a glance:

Unit H1 FY 23 H1 FY 22 Crude Steel Production Million Tonne 8.63 8.24 Sales Volume Million Tonne 7.36 7.61 Revenue from Operations Rs. Crore 50275 47469 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) Rs. Crore 3780 13921 Profit Before Tax (PBT) Rs. Crore 523 10898 Profit After Tax (PAT) Rs. Crore 391 8154

Performance of Q2 FY 23 (Standalone) at a glance:

Unit Q2 FY 23 Q2 FY 22 Crude Steel Production Million Tonne 4.30 4.47 Sales Volume Million Tonne 4.21 4.28 Revenue from Operations Rs. Crore 26246 26827 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) Rs. Crore 1174 7248 Profit Before Tax (PBT) Rs. Crore (-) 516 5753 Profit After Tax (PAT) Rs. Crore (-) 386 4304

The margins have been impacted by prices of imported coal and slowing down of demand of steel across economics. However, the on-going sustained infra push gives signs of better times ahead for the Indian steel market.