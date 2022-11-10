National

SAIL declares H1 and Q2 results for financial year 2022-23

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) posted its financial performance for the half year and second quarter of the current financial year 2022-23 (H1 FY 23& Q2 FY 23).

Performance of H1 FY 23 (Standalone) at a glance:

  Unit H1 FY 23 H1 FY 22
Crude Steel Production Million Tonne 8.63 8.24
Sales Volume Million Tonne 7.36 7.61
Revenue from Operations Rs. Crore 50275 47469
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) Rs. Crore 3780 13921
Profit Before Tax (PBT) Rs. Crore 523 10898
Profit After Tax (PAT) Rs. Crore 391 8154

 

Performance of Q2 FY 23 (Standalone) at a glance:

  Unit Q2 FY 23 Q2 FY 22
Crude Steel Production Million Tonne 4.30 4.47
Sales Volume Million Tonne 4.21 4.28
Revenue from Operations Rs. Crore 26246 26827
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) Rs. Crore 1174 7248
Profit Before Tax (PBT) Rs. Crore (-) 516 5753
Profit After Tax (PAT) Rs. Crore (-) 386 4304

 

The margins have been impacted by prices of imported coal and slowing down of demand of steel across economics. However, the on-going sustained infra push gives signs of better times ahead for the Indian steel market.

