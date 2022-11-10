SAIL declares H1 and Q2 results for financial year 2022-23

New Delhi : Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) posted its financial performance for the half year and second quarter of the current financial year 2022-23 (H1 FY 23& Q2 FY 23).
Performance of H1 FY 23 (Standalone) at a glance:
|Unit
|H1 FY 23
|H1 FY 22
|Crude Steel Production
|Million Tonne
|8.63
|8.24
|Sales Volume
|Million Tonne
|7.36
|7.61
|Revenue from Operations
|Rs. Crore
|50275
|47469
|Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA)
|Rs. Crore
|3780
|13921
|Profit Before Tax (PBT)
|Rs. Crore
|523
|10898
|Profit After Tax (PAT)
|Rs. Crore
|391
|8154
Performance of Q2 FY 23 (Standalone) at a glance:
|Unit
|Q2 FY 23
|Q2 FY 22
|Crude Steel Production
|Million Tonne
|4.30
|4.47
|Sales Volume
|Million Tonne
|4.21
|4.28
|Revenue from Operations
|Rs. Crore
|26246
|26827
|Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA)
|Rs. Crore
|1174
|7248
|Profit Before Tax (PBT)
|Rs. Crore
|(-) 516
|5753
|Profit After Tax (PAT)
|Rs. Crore
|(-) 386
|4304
The margins have been impacted by prices of imported coal and slowing down of demand of steel across economics. However, the on-going sustained infra push gives signs of better times ahead for the Indian steel market.