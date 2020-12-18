Ziqitza Odisha felicitated its ambulance employees for their humanitarian works

Bhubaneswar: Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL), the operating agency for 108 and 102 ambulance services in Odisha, today felicitated its ambulance employees for showing exceptional humanitarian support in difficult times to patients while on duty. Whereas the company also felicitated 7 bright students of employees’ families who were top scorers in the Class 10th examinations. The awards were given under the Ziqitza Odisha Scholarship 2020, organized here today.

A total 7 Cluster Leaders, 5 Maintenance Executives (ME) and 7 Crew members were awarded for their distinguished efforts. Attending as guests, Mr. Amitabh Jaipuria, CEO – ZHL, Mr Manish Kumar, Chief HR Officer, ZHL and Sri Sabyasachi Biswal, State Head – Odisha, ZHL Odisha inaugurated the programme by lighting up the lamp.

Speaking on this occasion, Sri Sabyasachi Biswal, State Head, said, “Ziqitza Healthcare Limited & its employees are always committed to serve the public with utmost care. Our crew members desire to serve people by going extra miles. Be it like taking patients in ambulance in case of no motorable roads are available, Donating blood to patients in high need, showing highest devotion towards duty during natural calamities or returning of money and valuable belongings to patients are among few noble works,”

He also added, “We awarded the scholarship to best performing kids of our employees. Among them Asish Kumar Sahu, received 50,000 scholarship along with trophy as 1st position, where as Sradhanjali sahu received 30,000 scholarship along with trophy as 2nd position. We hope this award will encourage our employees & other kids to follow them.”

The crew members who got felicitated on the occasion were Sri Dukhanasan Besan, Sri Jugal Kishore Sabar, Sri Anil Kumar Mahanta, Sri Asish Kumar Sinha, Sri Harihara Dehuri, Sri Debasish Behera and Sri Narendra Pradhan. The Maintenance Executives who got felicitated on the occasion were Sri Niranjan Parida, Sri Agasti Bag, Sri Asish Kumar Panda, Sri Dinabandhu Mahakud and Sri Shankar Kumar Mallick.

Apart from these, 6 cluster leaders – Sachidananda Samal, Achutananda Pattnaik, Jaygopal Das, Chandrakana Patra, Sanjay Tripathy, Subhransu Senapati, Balakrushna Choudhury were also felicitated.

Ziqitza Health Care limited is currently operating 108 emergency ambulance services in all 30 districts of Odisha through a fleet size of 512 ambulances strategically positioned across the state so as to respond timely to all calls for emergency patients transfer. There are numerous examples, where the crew members have played vital roles in saving valuable lives. Over the last seven years, more than 32 lakh patients and over 29 lakh pregnant and children have been served by 108 and 102 ambulance services. It also provides Boat Ambulance services to serve some of the cut off areas of the state. This service is controlled through a state of the art control room at Bhubaneswar.

