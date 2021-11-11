Ziqitza Healthcare organizes Blood Donation Camp

Bhubaneswar: Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd(ZHL), the operating agency for 108 ambulance and 104 health help-line service in the Odisha, has organized a blood donation camp at IDCO Tower, Bhubaneswar today. More than 100 crew members and employees participated in this noble cause wholeheartedly and donated blood voluntarily. Renowned sand artist, Rajya Sabha MP and Padmashri Sudarshan Pattnaik, has graced the occasion as chief guest. Smt. Shalini Pandit, Director NHM and other eminent personalities were also present.

The 108 ambulance service was launched on March 5, 2013 and since then it has been able to serve more than 72 lakh persons across the state. This emergency health service has been able to connect patients with Govt health care institutions, breaking all barriers in urban and rural to inaccessible remote locations across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sabyasachi Biswal, State Head of Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd said, “Since more than eight years, we have been successfully providing emergency ambulance service to the people of the state. Though last one and half year was most challenging time so far for us, but despite Covid-19 challenges our crew members have shown exemplary resolve to serve patients uninterruptedly. This blood donation camp reaffirms our commitment to serve public of Odisha.”

Currently, the operating agency hosts 1124 numbers of 108 ambulances in all 30 districts of Odisha. Through 108 ambulance services, more than 38.5 lakh general patients had availed the ambulance service, while 34 lakh pregnant women and children had utilised the 108 Janani ambulance services so far. Similarly, six 108 boat ambulances are stationed at areas cut-off by rivers. A dedicated call centre of the agency had always been on their toes to receive calls from distressed patients and transport them to hospitals at the earliest possible time. The executives at the Bhubaneswar-based integrated center identify the exact location of the patient and assist them to get the nearest available ambulance as fast as possible.

Apart from transporting patients, there are numerous examples, where the crew members have played important roles in saving valuable lives despite challenges galore. Many of its crew members have received praise and accolades from the public for their honesty and devotion towards duty, like returning valuable belongings of patients to their families and relatives, donating blood to needy patient on emergency or helping patient by going an extra mile.

