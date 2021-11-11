The Awardees for Odisha Journalism Award-2021 announced

New Delhi: Pallibani Mission, a prominent Delhi based institution working for Odia literature and culture instituted Odisha Journalism Award, given every year for outstanding contribution to Indian journalism by Odia journalists in print, electronic and internet media. Pallibani Mission has announced the awardees for 2021 after the completion of Jury’s selection process. This year, the Awardee list includes Editor of Kanak TV, Manoranjan Mishra, The deputy resident editor of New India Express Sh. Shiba Kumar Mohanty, Editor of Utkal Mail, Sh. Pitabasa Mishra, Group Editor of Odisha Bytes Sh. Sandeep Mishra, Associate professor of Mass Communication of Guru Jambeswar University, Sh. Mihir Ranjan Patra and Senior Cameraman of OTV, Gopal Prasad Verma. The Chairman Rama Chandra Nath of the Pallibani Mission has informed the press that the award will be given to the selected awardees in a special award ceremony “Odisha Journalism Award-2021” on November 24, 2021 at Speaker Hall, Constitution Club, New Delhi.

