Yoga programmes organised at 75 heritage locations across India with the theme ‘Yoga, An Indian Heritage’ on International Day of Yoga today

New Delhi: Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (I/C), Shri Prahlad Singh Patel performed yoga with officers of Ministries of Culture and Tourism as well as yoga experts and yoga fans at the historic Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of seventh International Day of Yoga today. The Union Minister was leading the drive“Yoga, An Indian Heritage” as a part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” campaign. The program was organisedat 75 cultural heritage locations with the active participation of all institutions/bodies of the Ministry to commemorate 75 years of Independence. Considering the current pandemic situation, the number of participants for Yoga was restricted to 20 at each site. Before the Yoga demonstration, the Union Minister and those attending the programme watched live telecast of the address of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

Speaking to mediapersons after the yoga celebrations at Red Fort, ShriPrahlad Singh Patel said that Yoga is our greatest heritage. It goes to the credit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of having popularized this wellness mantra all over the world. And as a result, today the whole world celebrates International Day of Yoga and people have made it part and parcel of their lives. He further added that IDY 2021 is being celebrated as part of AmritMohatsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence. Accordingly, the Culture Ministry has organised yoga programmes at 75 heritage locations across the country. He urged the youth to take up Yoga in their lives to enjoy a healthy and happy future.

Shri Patel further said that Prime Minister has announced that world is getting mYoga app today, which will provide many videos of yoga training based on common yoga protocol in many languages. He added that mYoga app will definitely help all the people of this world to live healthy and happier life.

Yoga protocol demonstration at Red fort was performed in the guidance of Acharya Pratishtha. Secretary (Culture) GoI Shri Raghvendra Singh, Secretary (Tourism) GoI, Shri Arvind Singh and other senior officials of the Ministry also attended this yoga drive.

Culture Ministry organised yoga and cultural programmes at heritage locations like Ellora Caves (Aurangabad), Nalanda (Bihar), Sabarmati Ashram (Gujarat), Hampi (Karnataka) , Ladakh Shanti Stupa (Leh), Sanchi Stupa (Vidisha), Sheesh Mahal (Patiala), Rajiv Lochan temple (Chhattisgarh), Bomdila(Arunachal Pradesh) among others.