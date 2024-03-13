Yoga Mahotsav 2024: IDY 100 Days Countdown begins with Women Empowerment Focus

Yoga Mahotsav-2024, a grand event was organized today to commemorate 100 Days Countdown to IDY -2024 at Vigyan Bhawan. The event was celebrated with this year’s IDY theme “Yoga for Women Empowerment”. International Day of Yoga is observed every year on 21st June. This year the 10th edition will be observed.

On this occasion Secretary Ministry of Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha stated that the purpose of Yoga Mahotsav 2024 is to propel Yoga into a widespread movement with focus on women well-being and promoting global health and peace. The Ministry has actively supported studies on various conditions affecting women, including PCOS/PCOD, stress management, and the like, to focus on women’s health irrespective of their age or condition, promoting women empowerment through evidence-based research. Yoga is a comprehensive instrument for empowering women, encompassing their physical, mental, emotional, social, and spiritual well-being. Empowered women take on roles as leaders, educators, and advocates for change, promoting inclusivity, diversity, and empowerment across society.

Smt. Hansaji Jayadeva, Director of The Yoga Institute, Mumbai said that ‘A balance state of mind is Yoga’. During her address she also emphasized over the enduring value of good actions, they are the best currency that sustain us forever. She highlighted the importance of accepting people as they are and finding joy in understanding them, rather than letting oneself be disturbed by the actions of others.

Smt. Jayadeva also emphasized that Yoga is essentially the science of Awareness, enabling individuals to cultivate a deeper awareness of their body, mind, and environment.

Dr. H.R. Nagendra, Chancellor, SVYASA University, Bengaluru emphasized Yoga as a science of holistic living. He highlighted that the challenges posed by modern lifestyle disorders as well as non-communicable diseases can be effectively tackled by integrating Ayush healthcare, and particularly, Yoga into our daily lives. Dr. Nagendra expressed the vision of spreading Yoga to every corner of India and the world, underscoring India’s potential to lead this global movement.

During the event important dignitaries, Joint Secretary, Ayush, Smt. Kavita Garg, DDG Ministry of Ayush Satyjit Paul, Advisor (Ayurveda), Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Manoj Nesari, Chairman, National Commission of homoeopathy, Dr. Anil Khurana and many other senior officials of the Ministry of Ayush made their graceful presence. Director Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Smt. Vijaylakshmi Bhardwaj, welcomed the guest.

Another highlight of the inaugural event was the showcasing of recent milestone achieved by MDNIY with a touch of digital technology. It included the upgraded IT assets— Ayush Yoga Portal, MDNIY website, Namaste Yoga & Y-Break App. These upgraded IT assets will be available in public domain, just a click away, in bilingual mode for an easy access to common man. The revamped mobile apps feature a modern and visually appealing user interface design, catering to both Android and iOS users for a broader reach. The apps offer personalized Yoga routines, progress tracking, and meditation sessions, with regular updates for fresh content, bug fixes, and improved compatibility across devices, ensuring better performance and stability.

The one-day Yoga Mahotsav-2024 covered a range of activities after the inaugural session, including theme based technical sessions (Empowering Women’s Health through Yoga, Transforming Life through Yoga). The event ended with a Panel Discussion (Yoga & Women Empowerment: Different Dimensions), Y-Break and Yoga demonstrations.

The purpose of 100 days countdown is to maximize the reach of Yoga by garnering the support of leading Yoga organisations, Yog Gurus, and other Ayush stakeholders.