Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited Initial Public Offering To Open On July 26th, 2023

July 21, 2023: Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited (the “Company”), proposes to open its initial public offering of equity shares of face value ₹ 10 each (“Equity Shares”) on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The initial public offering comprises of a fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating up to ₹ 4,900 million (“Fresh Issue”) and an offer for sale up to 6,551,690 Equity Shares by selling shareholders (the “Offer for Sale” and together with the Fresh Issue, the “Offer”). The Anchor Investor Bidding Date shall be Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The Offer will open on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 for subscription and will close on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed at ₹ 285 to ₹ 300 per Equity Share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 50 Equity Shares and in multiples of 50 Equity Shares thereafter.

The Company proposes to utilized fund raised through net proceeds of the Fresh Issue towards funding – (i) Repayment/ prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the Company up to ₹ 1,000 million; (ii) Repayment/ prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the Company’s subsidiaries, namely, AKS Medical & Research Centre Private Limited (“AKS”) and Ramraja Multispeciality Hospital & Trauma Centre Private Limited (“Ramraja”) up to ₹ 1,450 million; (iii) Funding capital expenditure expenses of the Company for two hospitals, namely, Noida Hospital and Greater Noida Hospital up to ₹ 256.44 million ; (iv) Funding capital expenditure expenses of the Company’s subsidiaries, AKS and Ramraja, for respective hospital operated by them up to ₹ 1,069.66 million; (v) Funding inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives up to ₹ 650 million; and (vi) Balance amount towards general corporate purposes.

The Offer for Sale comprises of up to 3,743,000 Equity Shares of Vimla Tyagi, up to 2,021,200 Equity Shares of Prem Narayan Tyagi and up to 787,490 Equity Shares of Neena Tyagi (the “Promoter Group Selling Shareholders”).

The Equity Shares are being offered through the red herring prospectus of the Company dated July 18, 2023 (the “RHP”) filed with Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana and are proposed to be listed on recognized stock exchanges (the “Stock Exchanges”) being BSE Limited (“BSE”) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”). For the purposes of the Offer, BSE is the Designated Stock Exchange.

The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process, in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended (“SCRR”) read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and in compliance with Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, wherein not more than 50% of the Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs”, the “QIB Portion”), provided that the Company and the Selling Shareholders may, in consultation with the BRLMs, allocate up to 60% of the QIB Portion to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations (“Anchor Investor Portion”), of which one-third shall be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds only, subject to valid Bids being received from the domestic Mutual Funds at or above the price at which allocation is made to Anchor Investors in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations. In the event of under-subscription or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the remaining Equity Shares shall be added to the QIB Portion (other than Anchor Investor Portion) (“Net QIB Portion”).



Further, 5% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis only to Mutual Funds, and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIBs (other than Anchor Investors), including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. However, if the aggregate demand from Mutual Funds is less than 5% of the Net QIB Portion, the remaining Equity Shares available for allocation in the Mutual Fund Portion will be added to the remaining QIB Portion for proportionate allocation to QIBs. Further, not less than 15% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders, of which (a) one-third of the Non-Institutional Portion will be available for allocation to Non- Institutional Bidders with an application size of more than ₹ 200,000 and up to ₹ 1,000,000; and (b) two-thirds of the Non-Institutional Portion will be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders with an application size of more than ₹ 1,000,000, and under-subscription in either of these two sub-categories of Non-Institutional Portion may be allocated to Non-Institutional Bidders in the other sub-category of Non-Institutional Portion. Further, not less than 35% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price.



All potential Bidders (except Anchor Investors) are required to mandatorily participate in the Offer through the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (“ASBA”) process providing details of their respective ASBA accounts, including UPI ID in case of UPI Bidders using the UPI Mechanism, if applicable, in which the corresponding Bid Amounts will be blocked by the SCSBs or by the Sponsor Banks under the UPI Mechanism, as the case may be, to the extent of respective Bid Amounts. Anchor Investors are not permitted to participate in the Offer through the ASBA process. For details, see “Offer Procedure” beginning on page 384 of the RHP.



Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, Ambit Private Limited and IIFL Securities Limited are the book running lead managers to the Offer.