129 Welfare Officers joined the Odisha ST, SC Dev Department

Bhubaneswar: As many as 129 Welfare Officers joined the State ST, SC Dev Dept today at the Nijukti Parva organised at the convention centre of Lok Seva Bhawan. Speaking on the occasion, CM Sri Naveen Patnaik advised the new officers to be proactive in ensuring the services reach the beneficiaries and be sensitive to people.

Congratulating the new officers for the success, the CM said that Welfare Extension Officers have a significant role at the grassroots level for enhancing the quality of life of a majority section of our state.

CM further advised that while the officers need to work in a professional manner for execution of various programmes, they have to proactively engage people in various endeavours. Besides, in all of their activities, they have to show enough sensitiveness in your public dealings, as the beneficiaries come mostly from underprivileged sections.

CM further said that, we are modernising schools, building hostels, enhancing scholarships for tribal students. Besides, he specified, from this year, we have decided to pay one-time financial assistance up to Rs. 50 thousand to needy ST-SC students pursuing degree education.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sri Jagannath Saraka highlighted the achievements of his department in the development of ST, SC people. He called upon the young officers to work with commitment for the welfare of people.

Highlighting that ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Class Welfare Department, Odisha is one of the most significant depts, CM said dept looks into development & welfare of 75% people belonging to communities from ST, SC, Minorities & Backward Class. CM said it has huge responsibility in carrying forward inclusive development goals.

CM mentioned that apart from ongoing livelihood programmes for tribals, Govt has also introduced Mukhya Mantri Jana-Jati Jeevika Mission. CM continued, it is one of the largest livelihood promotion initiatives directed specifically for tribals with a budgetary allocation of ₹500 Cr.

CM said that the scheme will provide support to 1.5 lakh tribal households over 3 years starting from 2022-23. Highlighting that education is essential for socio-economic upliftment, CM said Govt is modernising schools, building hostels, enhancing scholarships for tribal students.

