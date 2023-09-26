Yamaha Pavilion: Where Performance and Thrills Converge at Moto GP Bharat

As the first-ever Indian GP gears up for an unforgettable weekend of racing excitement, Yamaha is set to take away the spotlight with its sensational Yamaha Pavilion, a top attraction for all motorsport enthusiasts and Yamaha fans alike at Buddh International Circuit (BIC). Open for visitors from Sep 22 – 24 along with the MotoGP Bharat days, the Yamaha Pavilion, located in the heart of the Fan Zone, is a hub of high-octane activity and showcases Yamaha’s commitment to delivering exhilarating performance and innovation. Alongside the Pavilion, Yamaha’s presence at the Moto GP Bharat extends throughout the BIC, with its presence all over the circuit, that you cannot miss while you are at the circuit. The life size display of upcoming models – R3 and MT-03, which is visible from afar while you enter the Yamha Premium North Stand or the huge brand displays showcase the brand’s commitment to the motorsport community.

To further rev the excitement among Yamaha fans, the company on Friday also hosted an exclusive meet and greet session for 100 lucky customers with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotorGP riders – Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli at the Yamaha Pavilion. The Yamaha customers and fans were thrilled to meet their favorite Yamaha MotoGP rider and interact with them.

Step-up models on display:

Enthusiasts will get an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Yamaha R3 and MT-03, two highly anticipated additions to Yamaha India’s lineup. These bikes promise to redefine the standards of performance and style in their respective categories, boasting cutting-edge features and design elements that will leave riders craving the open road. The Yamaha R3 and MT-03 are closely related motorcycles with a common 321cc liquid-cooled 2-cylinder engine producing 41.4bhp and 29.6Nm of torque. They share KYB upside-down front forks (130mm travel), a rear mono-shock (125mm travel), dual-channel ABS brakes with 298mm front discs and 220mm rear discs, and modern amenities like dual LED headlamps, LED indicators, and LCD instrument clusters.

In addition, the pavilion also features a stellar lineup of performance-oriented motorcycles, including the R7, MT-07, R15, and MT-15 along with recently launched Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Limited Edition models YZF-R15M, MT-15 V2.0, and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid. These bikes are renowned for their precision engineering and adrenaline-pumping capabilities, and visitors can immerse themselves in the world of Yamaha’s sporty prowess.

Gaming Consoles and the thrill of a tilt bike:

For those seeking a taste of the BIC track, Yamaha Pavilion offers the opportunity to play and experience the thrill of MotoGP Bharat virtually on three gaming consoles. The users will be able to feel the rush of a high-speed race on the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) at the comfort sitting at the Pavilion. An experience that will have visitors on the edge of the seat, they can play the Indian GP race in pairs and compete. Not just that, visitors must also try the “Tilt Bike” simulator, that allows them to understand firsthand how riders feel on the track when taking those sharp turns. Users can immerse themselves into experiencing the moment, while the brand ensures to capture them on camera and share instantly, for them to flaunt about it on social media.

Apparels and Accessories:

Need a souvenir for being among the first to witness the county’s MotoGP race? Motorcycle enthusiasts can also explore a wide range of official and exclusive Yamaha-branded T-shirts and jackets, perfect for showcasing their passion for racing as well as for the brand. These high-quality apparel items not only keep you in style but also celebrate Yamaha’s legacy for the biking fanatics. Others, who are looking for a unique memento of their visit, Yamaha’s R1 & M1 miniature model bikes are available, making for the ideal keepsake from this exhilarating event.

Yamaha is serious about motorsports and highly committed to providing the best to its customers. The brand is doing everything to showcase its brilliance in motorcycle technology and alongside make the best of MotoGP’s first ever entry into the biggest motorcycle market in the world. India Yamaha Motor also organized a series of contests for its Yamaha Community members, proud Yamaha owners and other Yamaha Fans across the country where they had a chance at winning ticket for MotoGP Bharat and the winners also got a unique opportunity to meet and greet the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP riders along with other Yamaha goodies. The company also hosted a sensational meet & greet event, electrifying the hearts of over 1000 employees of the company on the eve of MotoGP Bharat 2023. The event, held at Yamaha’s Surajpur Plant in Uttar Pradesh, showcased the world-class talents of Yamaha’s racing stars Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli, offering a unique opportunity for Yamaha employees to interact with their racing idols.