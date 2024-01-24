XIM University hosts cultural gala “Xpressions”

Bhubaneswar – Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, has been instrumental in developing business leaders for the last 36 years. Xpressions Steering Committee (X-Stec), in collaboration with the Student Executive Council, inaugurated Xpressions, the flagship Management and Cultural fest of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, on 19th January 2024. This 3-day festival is celebrated as the largest Management – Cultural festival in Eastern India.

The first day started with the inaugural ceremony at the auditorium. Living up to the name of one of the finest B-Schools in India, the college hosts a plethora of business and cultural events, earning zealous participation from reputed institutions and corporate houses from across the country. The Business Events for the day consisted of Jack of All Trades (JOAT), Model United Nations, Maxim Mela and Xigabytes. Other online business events such as Inquizzitive, Maven, and Trade Wars were organized by various committees of the college

The Stage Events for the day included Carnival de Vogue, a fashion show; Aaghaz, a display of Nukkad Natak; and Decibelz, highlighting the band performances. A range of campus events, such as ⁠Flights of Fancy and Ad Valoram, were organized by the college committees. The first day of Xpressions unfolded with mesmerizing performances that truly captivated the audience. Akash Rout’s performance was particularly noteworthy, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present. The day concluded with a show-stealing performance by the renowned stand-up comedian Aakash Gupta, who had the audience in fits of laughter. This marked the perfect ending to the first day of Xpressions, setting the stage for an event filled with unforgettable moments and entertainment.

The second day at Xpressions started with different events organized by various committees of the college and included numerous business and cultural events. The day’s business events comprised Vriddhi, XIM MUN Sessions, and JOAT. Stage Events for the day included Pratibimbh, a face painting competition; Dhoon, an Instrumental Competition; Punchline, and Rap it Up, wherein teams from various colleges participated to showcase their talent.

The evening concluded with a harmonious Celebrity Night featuring renowned singer Darshan Raval.

The last day’s business events included the XIM MUN Sessions, followed by Pitch It Abroad and Set the Stage. The third day witnessed the maximum footfall, with participating institutes coming together for the result announcement and closing ceremony of XIM MUN.

The stage events of the last day included Paint@XIMB, a painting competition; Goonj, an event for Vocalists; and Thirkan, a dance competition. The campus event included Vriddhi, a national-level case competition.

The events were followed by an energetic performance by renowned music Composers Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya.

The 3-day event ended on the college field with the students from different institutes, administrative staff, sponsors, and other guests rejoicing on a cloudy night, overwhelmed by the magical experience of Xpressions.